Israel jets strike Gaza

Israel has targeted a number of sites in Gaza Strip after the army said Palestinian militants had fired rockets into the south of the country, The Guardian reported.
The Israeli Defence Force said Israeli aircraft had struck three Hamas targets including a rocket manufacturing facility, underground infrastructure, and a military post.
“Hamas will bear the consequences for all terror emanating from Gaza,” the force said in a tweet.
Palestinian media reported the airstrikes shattered windows in east Gaza City. There were no reports of casualties.
Sirens had sounded earlier in the southern port city of Ashkelon and the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to the army statement.
“Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory,” a statement from the army said on Friday, adding that they were intercepted by their aerial defense system.
No Palestinian group in Gaza has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.