Armenia Party leader: Creating new-format state union on basis of EEU countries has become subject of discussion

YEREVAN. – The Alliance Party of Armenia is holding a special congress in Yerevan.

In his opening remarks at the event, the leader of the party, Tigran Urikhanyan, particularly said as follows: "Every party must raise its voice, as well as take extraordinary actions. We [Armenia] are in this situation today because we have had inefficient governance for years."

According to him, the first issue to be resolved in the country is the resignation of the current authorities and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. "We consider personnel policy a priority," he added in particular.

Urikhanyan noted that now everyone is thinking about what is happening with the borders of Armenia and how to protect the lives of our children and relatives. "The new government must be endowed with people who are skilled, experienced, and at the same time, who have hearts and souls, whose minds will quickly generate processes that will be carried out through that human resource.

Next, the formation of a quality government that realizes that an effective policy for a small state in such a position in the South Caucasus means, first of all, an effective foreign policy," Urikhanyan said in particular.

He noted that they offered to immediately form a new political platform and make creating a new-format union and state union on the basis of Russia, the CSTO, and the EEU countries a subject of discussion. "Yes, we [Armenia] need assistance. We need to stand up on our feet, "Urikhanyan said in particular.

According to him, if the reality requires the presence of a Russian military contingent, a peacekeeping mission, and military bases in the region, then its next step, automatically, is the formation of a joint military unit, especially in the form of border guards. "The Alliance [Party] proposes a new political platform in the form of a new-format union," he added in particular.

Urikhanyan noted that the EU countries, having a single currency and a shared policy, are not inferior to Armenia in any issue. "For all this, there must be a government that will not lie, will be honest, will work and not curse, will accept proposals, advice from forces and people who bring efficiency coefficient," Tigran Urikhanyan added in particular.