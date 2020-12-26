Alliance Party: Armenia public is told the alternative is the old ones if this government leaves

YEREVAN. – It is presented to the public that if this government leaves, the alternative is the old ones; this is the fundamental ideological core of the big lie. Tigran Urikhanyan, leader of the Alliance Party of Armenia, stated this at Saturday’s special congress of this political force.

"No. There are [political] forces [in Armenia] that are not linked to the old ones, let alone to the new ones. The ‘cream’ of that force is represented here. If someone wants to sow within the society that there is no other patriot in the country except [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, aware, skilled, experienced people or forces, then he is doing the greatest harm to the society," he added.

Urikhanyan noted that if they are not at the squares where 17 opposition political forces are holding protest rallies, it does not mean that they do not and will not participate in the process of change of government. "It will be as the people decide, and the people decide in different ways—sometimes through elections, whereas the last time, simply through active influence," he said.