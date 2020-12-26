Armenia’s Alliance Party leader: We will prepare for rally after New Year

YEREVAN. – At its special congress on Saturday, the Alliance Party of Armenia elected a new board, which includes 21 people.
Also, MP Tigran Urikhanyan was re-elected as the chairman of the party.
Urikhanyan stated as follows in his concluding remarks: "We will start a lot of organizational work after the New Year. We will have to stop everywhere the process of receiving people, organizing meetings, granting [party] membership to those who want to. We will prepare a rally because both the [coronavirus] pandemic situation and the political situation in the country necessarily require the expression of the widest possible masses of the public in their political position. Secondly, there is no more time, there is no heart and soul, to sit every day, watch the news as to what ‘painful solutions’ are given in this or that part [of Armenia]."