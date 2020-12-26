Karabakh's Hadrut resident looking for his only son, 18, for over 3 months

Aram Avanesyan, a resident of Karabakh's Hadrut, has been looking for his only 18-year-old son Vahagn Avanesyan for more than 3 months. The latter left to serve in the army two months before the start of the war.
Mr. Avanesyan told NEWS.am that his son's name is not on the list of prisoners or those killed.
Aram Avanesyan said he is very pleased with the staff of the Artsakh State Emergency Service for conducting searches, however, the enemy does not allow normal search work.
Aram's wife and daughter remained in Armenia, while he temporarily lives in Stepanakert.
“I have no home or job. I've lost everything," he added.