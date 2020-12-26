News
Trump accuses US Department of Justice and FBI of inaction amid frauds in presidential election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has accused the US Department of Justice and the FBI of inaction in connection with fraud in the country's presidential elections.

"The “Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th," Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
