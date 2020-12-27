Moldova FM tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi has contracted the novel coronavirus. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.
The diplomat informed that, based on the results of the COVID-19 test, he has been diagnosed with a mild course of the coronavirus.
Ciocoi informed that he didn’t need to be hospitalized and is now self-isolated, adding that his health condition is satisfactory.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ciocoi will continue to perform his official duties remotely.
Based on the latest statistics, Moldova has reported 140,996 coronavirus cases (126,651 patients have recovered and 2,883 have died), Gazeta.ru reported.