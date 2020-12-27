Ex-ambassador shares secret letter from CSTO Secretary-General to Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan published a secret letter from CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.
He came to his Facebook to share the photos of the letter.
"The document I promised clearly states that in order to help counter the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, the Prime Minister of Armenia must turn to the CSTO partners even before the start of hostilities," he noted. "Meanwhile, Nikol Pashinyan did not apply to the CSTO either on the eve of the war or during it."
"Moreover, by cheating about victory for 44 days, he led the country to surrender because he had obligations to his “civilized and constructive” friend."
"The document describes in detail what we subsequently witnessed during the war," he noted.
As reported earlier, Mikael Minasyan noted that 26 days before the war, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and attached a package of documents to it promising to conduct military headquarters exercises within the CSTO.
“He describes the war for which Armenia should prepare and urges Armenia to apply to the CSTO before the start of the war, because according to this document, Armenia could not resist this war, which was described in a secret letter,” Mikael Minasyan added.