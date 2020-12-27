News
3 people killed in shooting in Illinois
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three people are dead and at least three others injured after a person opened fire at random in a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday evening, ABC reported.

A suspect, described by police as a 37-year-old white man, was taken into custody.

"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a briefing. "No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody. But it's still to be determined."

At least two teenagers were among those shot, O'Shea said, but he couldn't provide further details on the people who were injured or killed.
