Russian emergency situations ministry specialists detect over 10,000 pieces of ammunition in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation reports that its specialists demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh have detected over 10,000 pieces of ammunition, TASS reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
“The specialists of the “Lider” squad of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia continue demining activities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Currently, they have explored nearly 53 hectares of territories and detected over 10,000 explosive devices,” the press service added.
The main activities are being carried out in the Aygestan village of Askeran region and in the vicinity of the village.