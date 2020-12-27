Armenia confirms 485 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Today as of 11:00 Armenia has reported 485 new coronavirus cases and a total of 157,834 cases, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health of Armenia.
A total of 583,644 citizens have been tested in the past day.
Currently, 15,280 patients are undergoing treatment.
Based on the latest statistics, 139,113 patients have recovered (444 in the past day), and 18 patients have died from the coronavirus in the past day (total number of deaths: 2,768).
Yesterday Armenia reported 2 deaths of patients who were infected with the coronavirus, but died from another disease (total number of such cases: 673).