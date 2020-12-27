News
Citizens in courtyard of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to express support to Armenian Church (LIVE)
Citizens in courtyard of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to express support to Armenian Church (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Citizens of Armenia have gathered in the courtyard of the St. Gayane Church to express their support to the Catholicos of All Armenians and the servants of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church against whom the government’s supporters have made calls for violence.

Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reported that another group of citizens have gathered near the Mother Cathedral of Etchmiadzin and are marching towards those gathered in the courtyard of the St. Gayane Church.

Earlier, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement had made the following announcement:

“Dear compatriots, sisters and brothers in mourning, this Sunday, December 27, the last Holy Mass of the year will be served at all Armenian churches. Let’s participate in the homily and express our support to the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, pray for the steadfastness of Armenia, for the souls of our heroic martyrs to rest in peace and renew our faith and unite around the upcoming victories of Armenia with our prayer for unity and solidarity.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
