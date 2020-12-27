Putin decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia President spokesperson on how Putin settled the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Czech Republic PM becomes first citizen of country to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Court rejects motion to arrest person who made call for military coup

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office sending publications about disclosed CSTO documents to Special Investigation Service

Armenian opposition MP: Tsarukyan directly instructed me and my fellow deputies to not allow clashes

Human rights activist: Campaign is actually against Armenian Church, not Catholicos of All Armenians

Catholicos of All Armenians: Like all citizens of Armenia, the Church will also freely express its opinions

Opposition's candidate for PM on recent disclosure by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican

Vazgen Manukyan: People have gathered here to protect their national dignity

Armenia Ombudsman: Armenian Apostolic Church's mission in people's spiritual lives is recognized by Constitution

Artur Vanetsyan: Fair investigation will give answer to question about CSTO Secretary General's letter

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Turkey

Citizens in courtyard of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to express support to Armenian Church (LIVE)

Armenia confirms 485 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Moldova FM tests positive for COVID-19

Russian emergency situations ministry specialists detect over 10,000 pieces of ammunition in Nagorno-Karabakh

3 people killed in shooting in Illinois

101-year-old woman is first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany

Ex-ambassador shares secret letter from CSTO Secretary-General to Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Trump accuses US Department of Justice and FBI of inaction amid frauds in presidential election

European Commission head announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in EU member states

Japan closing its borders for month

Global Research on Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan, Soros: Don’t blame the Soviets for war in Karabakh

Karabakh's Hadrut resident looking for his only son, 18, for over 3 months

Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured

Goris deputy mayor: Azerbaijanis, accompanied by Russians, got stuck in a traffic jam near turns near Shurnukh village

Lebanon sets up New Year tree with names of victims in Beirut blast

Armenia’s Alliance Party leader: We will prepare for rally after New Year

Artsakh Defense Army: Some inaccuracies on latest list of fallen servicemen

Alliance Party: Armenia public is told the alternative is the old ones if this government leaves

Russia embassy calls US the initiator of "visa war"

When will Putin be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Armenia FM has telephone conversation Russia colleague

Millions of Americans could lose their unemployment benefits because of Trump

Armenia parliament to debate on several bills at December 28 special session

Media: Turkey army to start joint service with Russia in Karabakh in January

UK, EU publish Brexit trade agreement

Israel jets strike Gaza

Armenia health ministry launches centralization of ambulance services (PHOTOS)

Montenegro president hospitalized with pneumonia

Armenia Party leader: Creating new-format state union on basis of EEU countries has become subject of discussion

Bitcoin hits record high

Etchmiadzin woman’s dead body is taken to hospital by car

Saudi crown prince gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus

4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Catholicos of All Armenians urges not to react to provocative statements

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member: Option of snap parliamentary elections is unacceptable, there is one way (VIDEO)

Karabakh official: There is need to live, work in Artsakh

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct medical-readiness training with observation posts’ sanitary instructors

586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Law enforcement: 65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war

Shooting in Berlin, 4 injured

Explosion rocks US city of Nashville

3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in Central African Republic

Russian emergency ministry delivers humanitarian aid transferred to Karabakh to addressees

Newspaper: Why Armenia authorities launch campaign against ombudsman?

Newspaper: France’s Macron expresses bewilderment over Armenia’s Pashinyan

Georgia parliament adopts resolution on country's integration into EU, NATO

Biden releases Christmas greetings, thanks doctors, researchers working on coronavirus vaccine

Cases of new strain of COVID-19 identified in eight countries in Europe

Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia demands Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen

Armenia Ombudsman, Russia Deputy FM discuss cooperation

Armenian opposition party leader involved as suspect under case of making public calls to justify violence

A scenario that may lead to civil war in the United States has been revealed

Armenia PM: I'm inviting political forces to consultations over snap parliamentary elections in 2021

Israel approves introduction of total quarantine from December 27 to January 9

Armenia Police: 28 citizens apprehended while shutting down streets with demand for PM's resignation

Policeman slips and hurts leg during clash with citizens in Yerevan

Armenia parliament to convene special session on December 28

Road of Armenian Syunik province is under Azerbaijan control, 4 bodies of Armenia soldiers found, 25.12.20 digest

Armenia citizens demanding Pashinyan's resignation reach Republic Square, protest ends

Kapan mayor: Armenia MOD says agreement on transfer of strategic territories was reached in advance

Karabakh MFA welcomes adoption of resolution by Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Alibaba founder Jack Ma's fortune falls by $ 3.6 billion per day

Armenian opposition party condemns police officers' unlawful actions, says traitor Pashinyan must resign

Police apprehend citizens who shut down a street in central Yerevan

Citizens demanding Armenian PM's resignation marching from Baghramyan Avenue to Mashtots Avenue

Armenian police try to apprehend young girl by force

Armenian police apprehend citizens holding protest, including member of opposition party

Protester and police officer get into dispute during protest in Yerevan

Citizens shutting down streets in Yerevan, demanding PM's resignation

National Interest: The past year will be the deadliest in US history

Head of Armenian borderline village asks deputies to work with Russians to save the land

Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold protests in Yerevan

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on being reappointed Prime Minister

Armenia parliament majority faction: Naira Zohrabyan should not chair human rights committee of legislature

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says he still hasn't seen any document on demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan

Russia contributes 2 million Swiss francs to ICRC to aid Nagorno-Karabakh

Dollar gains slight value in Armenia

Armenian advocate: Another 68 of my colleagues also demand that Prosecutor General detain Nikol Pashinyan

US President and First Lady say COVID-19 vaccine 'is truly a Christmas miracle'

Kapan mayor proposes to allow residents of border villages of Armenia’s Syunik to carry weapons

Mayor of Armenia's Kapan says there might be changes of posts on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Huge gold deposit discovered in Turkey

Mayor: Kapan town, some nearby settlements will become targets for Azerbaijan army

Armenia government, ruling bloc disregard parliamentary discussion on border communities’ issues

Armenia President pays working visit to Gyumri