Armenian opposition MP: Tsarukyan directly instructed me and my fellow deputies to not allow clashes

There was a coordinated anti-Christianity, anti-national and anti-state propaganda, and specific actions were carried out during the past two and a half years. This is what secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan told reporters in the courtyard of St. Gayane Church today.
“What is happening in Armenia today is not new. There was a coordinated anti-Christianity, anti-national and anti-state propaganda, and specific actions were carried out during the past two and a half years The authorities had decided to remove history of the Armenian Church from the curriculum and would justify this decision, but they wouldn’t provide a real and somewhat reasonable justification and explanation. What is happening in Armenia today reaffirms that the policy of splitting the people and discrediting the Church continues,” the MP stated.
Abovyan said leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan had directly instructed him and the other MPs to not allow clashes and not let people fight against each other.
Touching upon the statements that the Catholicoses of the Armenians shouldn’t have entered politics and demanded the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, Abovyan said the following: “As the backbone of the nation, the Church expressed the demand of the society and people.”
In regard to the disclosure by former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan of the letter that the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization had addressed to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia on September 1, Abovyan said he was familiar with the documents, adding that there are several questions related to the situations before, during and after the war.