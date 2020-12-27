News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Court rejects motion to arrest person who made call for military coup
Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Court rejects motion to arrest person who made call for military coup
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction yesterday rejected the motion that the preliminary investigation body had filed to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure against citizen S. K. who made a call for a military coup and bloodshed during the rally held at Republic Square a few days ago and who is involved in the criminal case as an accused.

In essence, the court rendered this decision in a situation where a statement has been made directly and openly and where there is a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition in the country after the war (this has been proved through the revelation of similar cases, the launched criminal cases and several accused).

So, the court believed that all this doesn’t contain a risk for crimes, including the overthrow of constitutional order and possible seizure of power.

It would be safe to say ‘no comment’, but perhaps there is something to comment on. What does this marked and overt approach to consistently reject such motions of preliminary investigation bodies and the Prosecutor General’s Office imply?

Of course, after becoming familiar with the court decision, the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal it, proceeding from the need to disallow and prevent potential manifestations of crime and will decide on the issue of instituting disciplinary proceedings.

However, the important thing is that if, God forbid, there is a military coup or an attempt, we will start seeking and analyzing the reasons.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian opposition MP: Tsarukyan directly instructed me and my fellow deputies to not allow clashes
Touching upon the statements that the...
 Artur Vanetsyan: Fair investigation will give answer to question about CSTO Secretary General's letter
Touching upon the letter that the...
 Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold protests in Yerevan
So, today at 6 p.m. the...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member is called to Armenia Police General Department of Criminal Investigation
Ishkhan Saghatelyan is also the coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement…
 Christmas tree installed by foundation of Armenia PM Pashinyan’s wife being disassembled in Stepanakert
At the request of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Tense situation at Republic Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehending demonstrators
In the evening, the demonstrators...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos