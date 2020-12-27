Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Court rejects motion to arrest person who made call for military coup

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction yesterday rejected the motion that the preliminary investigation body had filed to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure against citizen S. K. who made a call for a military coup and bloodshed during the rally held at Republic Square a few days ago and who is involved in the criminal case as an accused.
In essence, the court rendered this decision in a situation where a statement has been made directly and openly and where there is a large number of illegal weapons and ammunition in the country after the war (this has been proved through the revelation of similar cases, the launched criminal cases and several accused).
So, the court believed that all this doesn’t contain a risk for crimes, including the overthrow of constitutional order and possible seizure of power.
It would be safe to say ‘no comment’, but perhaps there is something to comment on. What does this marked and overt approach to consistently reject such motions of preliminary investigation bodies and the Prosecutor General’s Office imply?
Of course, after becoming familiar with the court decision, the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal it, proceeding from the need to disallow and prevent potential manifestations of crime and will decide on the issue of instituting disciplinary proceedings.
However, the important thing is that if, God forbid, there is a military coup or an attempt, we will start seeking and analyzing the reasons.”