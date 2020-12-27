Russia President spokesperson on how Putin settled the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

It was the ensuring of friendly and constructive relations with Yerevan and Baku and hinged on mutual respect that allowed Putin to mediate to reach a settlement. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told Rossia 1 TV.
Peskov stated that nobody can imagine what should be said to the President of Azerbaijan since Putin personally dealt with the matter and spent several days with the telephone ion his hand. Peskov added that Putin had also negotiated with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Of course, active hostilities near our borders are what the international community must not allow. In this case, Putin’s position which required a sense of responsibility and his efforts to stop the hostilities are much appreciated and hard to overestimate,” Peskov added.