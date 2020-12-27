Putin decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told Rossia 1 that Vladimir Putin will talk about his decision to get vaccinated against the coronavirus soon.
“We are entitled to expect that the President will talk about his decisions soon. Putin said he will definitely get vaccinated and is currently waiting for the end of the formal procedures,” Peskov said.
As far as the President’s daughter and Putin’s decision to allow his daughter to get listed as a volunteer for testing the vaccine are concerned, Peskov reminded that, in any case, this concerns Putin’s personal life and recommended not touching upon the topic, Vesti.ru reported.