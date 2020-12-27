Peskov: Personal ties between Russian and Turkish presidents allow to provide harmonious solutions

The personal relations and constructive mood of Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan allow to find harmonious solutions to disputed issues. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said during the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” show broadcast on Rossia 1 TV.
Peskov added that Russia and Turkey are major geopolitical players that can and must make significant contributions to security and stability in the region and concluded that the countries need to make sure a war doesn’t break out.
Earlier, Putin had named Erdogan a person who is a man of his word, even though their views may be different. In his turn, Erdogan had responded to Putin with a similar statement, saying that he considers the Russian president a honest person, TASS reported.