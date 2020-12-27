22-year-old driver runs over 2 children in Yerevan, one dies, the other is at the hospital

Today a tragic incident took place in Yerevan, Shamshyan.com reported.
At around 1:30 p.m. Grigor Muradkhanyan, 22, ran over two child pedestrians with his Opel Astra in front of a house located on the North-South highway, which is under construction.
The driver didn’t flee the scene. He transported the children to the hospital along with another citizen and, noticing an ambulance truck on the road, he and the other citizen transferred the children to the truck and transported them to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center.
On the way, one of the children felt bad and died, and doctors are trying to save the other child’s life.
A criminal case has been launched. Police and investigators are establishing the identities of the deceased and the wounded.
Before running over the children, the driver of the Opel had curved off the road, crashed into a basalt stone, moved forward, collided with a concrete wall and broken it, after which, according to preliminary information, the accident had taken place.
By the investigator’s assignment, the vehicle has been transferred to the specially protected area of the Road Police of Yerevan.