News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
22-year-old driver runs over 2 children in Yerevan, one dies, the other is at the hospital
22-year-old driver runs over 2 children in Yerevan, one dies, the other is at the hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today a tragic incident took place in Yerevan, Shamshyan.com reported.

At around 1:30 p.m. Grigor Muradkhanyan, 22, ran over two child pedestrians with his Opel Astra in front of a house located on the North-South highway, which is under construction.

The driver didn’t flee the scene. He transported the children to the hospital along with another citizen and, noticing an ambulance truck on the road, he and the other citizen transferred the children to the truck and transported them to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center.

On the way, one of the children felt bad and died, and doctors are trying to save the other child’s life.

A criminal case has been launched. Police and investigators are establishing the identities of the deceased and the wounded.

Before running over the children, the driver of the Opel had curved off the road, crashed into a basalt stone, moved forward, collided with a concrete wall and broken it, after which, according to preliminary information, the accident had taken place.

By the investigator’s assignment, the vehicle has been transferred to the specially protected area of the Road Police of Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Shooting in Berlin, 4 injured
In an altercation involving several people…
 Yerevan court denies investigation’s petition to remand Kajaran town mayor in custody
Due to lack of grounds…
 Terrorists kill more than 100 people in Ethiopia village
Africa's second-most populous nation has been grappling with regular outbreaks of deadly violence…
 Armenia police find man wanted by Cyprus law enforcement
He has been remanded in custody…
 Investigators declare search against Armenia ex-culture minister and ex-Ambassador to Israel who helped her
Based on the evidence obtained...
 Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested
The court denied the investigator's petition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos