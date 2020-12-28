News
Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, natural gas fields
Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, natural gas fields
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Saudi Arabia announced the discovery of four new oil and natural gas fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported, according to Business Standard.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Sunday that the Saudi Aramco's discoveries are in different parts of the kingdom, Xinhua news agency reported.

Non-conventional oil has been discovered in al-Reesh oil field, northwest of Dhahran, and in al-Ajramiyah Well No. 1, northwest of the city of Rafhaa in the Northern Borders Province.

Non-conventional natural gas has also been discovered in al-Sarrah reservoir at al-Minahhaz well, southwest of the Ghawar oil field, and at al-Sahbaa well, south of Ghawar.

The minister said that Saudi Aramco continues to work on determining the size and volume of discovered fields.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
