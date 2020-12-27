Armenia Security Council issues statement on letter of CSTO Secretary General

The Security Council of Armenia has touched upon the letter that Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas had addressed to Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan on September 1, 2020 and that former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan disclosed yesterday.

The statement of the Security Council states that the letter is for official use and concerns the organizing and holding of the subsequent staff drills that are conducted within the scope of the CSTO.

In its statement, the Security Council explains that such staff drills and military exercises are ongoing and are envisaged by the annual plans of the CSTO and that the similar military exercises referred to in the disclosed letter were also held in the past.

“Based on the mentioned letter, the Office of the Security Council has carried out relevant activities to ensure participation of the representatives of interested government agencies of Armenia in the staff drills. It is necessary to add that, according to procedure, the Office of the Security Council has involved the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the National Security Service in the staff drills that were devoted to the aforementioned topic and were held remotely via a teleconference. Based on the results of the staff drills, a material devoted to the event was posted on the official website of the CSTO that can be checked by clicking here,” the statement issued by the Office of the Security Council of Armenia reads.