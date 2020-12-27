Armenia MFA: Yerevan to receive 100,000 PSR tests, several accessories and protective measures from Beijing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reports that medical accessories and protective gear designed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are being transferred to Armenia via the second Beijing-Yerevan commercial charter flight.
“On December 26, medical accessories and protective measures (4 inpatient oxygen stations, oxygen concentrators, 100,000 PSR tests, face masks, protective gear and other devices and protective measures) designed for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered by the Ministry of Health of Armenia were transferred to Yerevan through the second Beijing-Yerevan commercial charter flight.
Protective gear received through the Embassy of Armenia were also transferred via the flight. The plane will arrive in Yerevan on December 27,” the press release reads.