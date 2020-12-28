Egypt intelligence delegation arrives in Libya to meet with government officials in Tripoli

Egyptian diplomats and intelligence officials arrived in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Sunday, to meet with government officials in Tripoli, AP reported.
The Egyptian delegation was headed by Ayman Badea, the deputy chief of the General Intelligence Service, Egypt’s version of the CIA. The delegation met with Fathi Bashagha, the powerful interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, as well as Emad Trapolsi, head of intelligence in western Libya.
Bashagha’s office said in a statement that they discussed “mutual security challenges and ways to enhance security cooperation.” They also discussed ways to support a U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal that Libya’s warring sides reached in October, the statement said.
Oil-rich Libya is currently split between the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli and a rival administration based in the city of Benghazi and which controls the country’s east and south.
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates back the eastern forces, led by military commander Khalifa Hifter. The Tripoli government primarily has backing from Turkey, whose military support helped cause the collapse this spring of Hifter’s year-long attempt to capture Tripoli.
The Egyptian delegation’s visit also came one day after Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, along with the military’s chief of staff Yasar Guler and other commanders, met with officials in Tripoli.
In comments run by Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency on Sunday, Akar threatened to target Hifter’s forces if there were any attacks against Turkish forces in Libya.