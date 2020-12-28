News
Third tough quarantine this year comes into force in Israel
Third tough quarantine this year comes into force in Israel
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The third coronavirus-related tough quarantine since March began in Israel on Sunday, at 5pm local time, TASS reported.

Until January 9, Israelis are not allowed to leave more than 1 km from home and visit each other, all shops are closed except for those selling basic necessities, and restaurants are allowed to work only on a takeout basis.

The list of respective restrictions has been published by the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to Kan radio, kindergartens, however, will continue to work, and classes in schools will not be interrupted yet.
