Opposition One Armenia Party considers Pashinyan's agenda for snap parliamentary elections unacceptable

One Armenia Party has issued the following statement:
“One Armenia Party, staying true to the principles of a legal state, rule of law and equality before the law, finds that:
1. The deep domestic political crisis created in Armenia as a result of state treason may and must be solved only legally.
2. The person(s) who has(have) committed a prima facie crime provided for by Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Armenia must be held criminally liable, with full strictness of the existing legislation of Armenia and the rules of martial law.
3. The person having committed prima facie state treason must be immediately detained and be tried.
4. Nikol Pashinyan may not form and implement any domestic and foreign political agenda since he no longer has horizontal and vertical legitimacy.
Taking into consideration the aforementioned, One Armenia Party considers the agenda for snap parliamentary elections offered by Nikol Pashinyan unacceptable and rules out the holding of consultations with Nikol Pashinyan in any format.
Our agenda has been, is and will be the following: the immediate detention of Nikol Pashinyan who committed state treason, bringing up a charge and termination of term of office.”