Nikol Pashinyan: There is currently a dispute over 20 plots of lands

Today, there is a dispute over nearly 20 plots of lands. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Armenian Public Television today.
Pashinyan stressed that the actions that took place these days have helped prevent a war in Syunik Province. “Moreover, today, the territory of Armenia is distributed in such a way that in case of an assault against Syunik Province, the Armed Forces of both Armenia and Russia will interfere. This doesn’t mean that there can’t be disputes over 1 or 2 or 12 homes. Today, there is a dispute over 20 plots of lands,” he said.
Pashinyan added that there is also a dispute over roads. “However, Armenia says there has to be a guarantee that the roads will operate. There are various options to stop the dispute. The fact remains that the territory of Armenia has been and remains intact.”