Trump signs 2021 budget

US President Donald Trump has signed the 2021 budget, according to the White House.
The US President signed the bill, which includes a $900bn economic aid package due to the coronavirus, in a preliminary form which provided for the respective payment of $600 per person instead of the previously required $2,000.
The economic aid package is part of the 1.4-trillion budget which will ensure the government activities until September 2021.
It is believed that by agreeing to the signing of this document, Trump has ensured the continuation of negotiations on additional economic assistance.