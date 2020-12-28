Gold prices rise amid reports on US stimulus package adoption

The gold prices are rising Monday morning amid news of the adoption of the US stimulus package on the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime reported.
The price of February gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose 0.83%, or $ 15.6, to $ 1,898.8 per troy ounce. March silver futures were up 3.47% to $ 26.808 an ounce.
Gold is supported by news from the US. Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a budget for 2021 that includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides, investors are awaiting a vote in the US Congress. The US House of Representatives on Monday will hold a vote to increase compensation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic to 2 thousand. Voting will also take place in the Senate.