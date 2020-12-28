Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: I don’t think Pashinyan will go to snap elections

Yerevan mayor's father dies

Karabakh has new economy and agriculture minister

Secret ballot for election of Armenia Audit Chamber member to be held tomorrow

Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador

VISA international payment system recognized Ardshinbank as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia

Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability

Armenian intellectuals launch Motherland-Diaspora Relations' Development Initiative

Armenia parliament majority leader: Demands for PM Pashinyan's resignation have lost their meaning

Artsakh Defense Army: We have not taken part in any operation

Bright Armenia Party to ruling power: When you talk about early election, know that it is fraught with bloodshed

Armenia ruling bloc MP: “Traitors” are those who built combat positions out of soil, wood for 20-30 years

Payments to Armenia soldiers’ insurance fund to increase

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian soldiers retrieved so far

Prosperous Armenia Party MP: I believe there will be very interesting disclosures in near future about Meghri’s status

Gold prices rise amid reports on US stimulus package adoption

Protesters start marching from outside Armenia legislature

8 protesters apprehended near Armenian parliament

Yerevan police apprehend several citizens

Fight occurs near Armenia parliament, ruling bloc MP punches demonstrator

Japan announces termination of issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of world

Incident occurs between Armenia ruling bloc MP, protesters at National Assembly entrance

114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

168.am: It is known what Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia’s Putin discussed during their phone talk

Armenia legislature kicks off special session

WarGonzo: Putin has telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Armenia opposition MP: We will meet in Constitutional Court

Protest being staged outside Armenia parliament

Greece to extend its territorial waters in Ionian Sea to up to 12 nautical miles

Egypt intelligence delegation arrives in Libya to meet with government officials in Tripoli

Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, natural gas fields

Trump signs 2021 budget

Third tough quarantine this year comes into force in Israel

Armenia MOD: No military unit took part in any operation in Hadrut region of Artsakh

WarGonzo: Fighting going on in Hadrut region of Karabakh

Armenia PM: There was need to try to have more or less tolerable positions in Karabakh negotiation process

Nikol Pashinyan: There is currently a dispute over 20 plots of lands

Opposition One Armenia Party considers Pashinyan's agenda for snap parliamentary elections unacceptable

Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia and Azerbaijan using roads through Nakhchivan

Nikol Pashinyan: Volunteer soldiers gave name of specific person who had refused to give them weapons

Armenia MFA: Yerevan to receive 100,000 PSR tests, several accessories and protective measures from Beijing

Armenia Security Council issues statement on letter of CSTO Secretary General

Abkhazia President tests positive for COVID-19

Irina and Aram from Karabakh's Askeran region and Stepanakert get married at Dadivank Monastery (PHOTOS)

Russian peacekeepers escort vehicles of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh

22-year-old driver runs over 2 children in Yerevan, one dies, the other is at the hospital

Peskov: Personal ties between Russian and Turkish presidents allow to provide harmonious solutions

Putin decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia President spokesperson on how Putin settled the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Czech Republic PM becomes first citizen of country to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Court rejects motion to arrest person who made call for military coup

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office sending publications about disclosed CSTO documents to Special Investigation Service

Armenian opposition MP: Tsarukyan directly instructed me and my fellow deputies to not allow clashes

Human rights activist: Campaign is actually against Armenian Church, not Catholicos of All Armenians

Catholicos of All Armenians: Like all citizens of Armenia, the Church will also freely express its opinions

Opposition's candidate for PM on recent disclosure by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican

Vazgen Manukyan: People have gathered here to protect their national dignity

Armenia Ombudsman: Armenian Apostolic Church's mission in people's spiritual lives is recognized by Constitution

Artur Vanetsyan: Fair investigation will give answer to question about CSTO Secretary General's letter

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Eastern Turkey

Citizens in courtyard of Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to express support to Armenian Church

Armenia confirms 485 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Moldova FM tests positive for COVID-19

Russian emergency situations ministry specialists detect over 10,000 pieces of ammunition in Nagorno-Karabakh

3 people killed in shooting in Illinois

101-year-old woman is first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in Germany

Ex-ambassador shares secret letter from CSTO Secretary-General to Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Trump accuses US Department of Justice and FBI of inaction amid frauds in presidential election

European Commission head announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in EU member states

Japan closing its borders for month

Global Research on Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan, Soros: Don’t blame the Soviets for war in Karabakh

Karabakh's Hadrut resident looking for his only son, 18, for over 3 months

Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured

Goris deputy mayor: Azerbaijanis, accompanied by Russians, got stuck in a traffic jam near turns near Shurnukh village

Lebanon sets up New Year tree with names of victims in Beirut blast

Armenia’s Alliance Party leader: We will prepare for rally after New Year

Artsakh Defense Army: Some inaccuracies on latest list of fallen servicemen

Alliance Party: Armenia public is told the alternative is the old ones if this government leaves

Russia embassy calls US the initiator of "visa war"

When will Putin be vaccinated against COVID-19?

Armenia FM has telephone conversation Russia colleague

Millions of Americans could lose their unemployment benefits because of Trump

Armenia parliament to debate on several bills at December 28 special session

Media: Turkey army to start joint service with Russia in Karabakh in January

UK, EU publish Brexit trade agreement

Israel jets strike Gaza

Armenia health ministry launches centralization of ambulance services (PHOTOS)

Montenegro president hospitalized with pneumonia

Armenia Party leader: Creating new-format state union on basis of EEU countries has become subject of discussion

Bitcoin hits record high

Etchmiadzin woman’s dead body is taken to hospital by car

Saudi crown prince gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Lukashenko says he will not be vaccinated against coronavirus

4 large ventilators, 100,000 coronavirus test kits to arrive in Armenia from China Sunday (PHOTOS)

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Catholicos of All Armenians urges not to react to provocative statements

ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member: Option of snap parliamentary elections is unacceptable, there is one way (VIDEO)

Karabakh official: There is need to live, work in Artsakh

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct medical-readiness training with observation posts’ sanitary instructors

586 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Law enforcement: 65 Armenia Police officers died in Artsakh war