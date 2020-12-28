Saudi Arabia extends travel ban amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the full closure of borders amid a new strain of coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.
On December 21, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of international flights and the closure of sea and land border crossings due to a mutation of the new coronavirus identified in several countries. Other countries in the region - Oman and Kuwait - did the same. However, Oman announced Sunday that it will open its borders thus Tuesday.
The suspension of international flights, with the exception of emergencies, as well as the ban on crossing the sea and land borders of the kingdom are extended for another week due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in a number of countries and to study the situation for another week, the ministry said in a statement.