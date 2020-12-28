News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Saudi Arabia extends travel ban amid COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia extends travel ban amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the full closure of borders amid a new strain of coronavirus, RIA Novosti reported.

On December 21, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of international flights and the closure of sea and land border crossings due to a mutation of the new coronavirus identified in several countries. Other countries in the region - Oman and Kuwait - did the same. However, Oman announced Sunday that it will open its borders thus Tuesday.

The suspension of international flights, with the exception of emergencies, as well as the ban on crossing the sea and land borders of the kingdom are extended for another week due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in a number of countries and to study the situation for another week, the ministry said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19: 74-year-old Cyprus president vaccinates
"I want to appeal to those who have doubts or concerns about the vaccine...
 Japan announces termination of issuing new entry visas to citizens of all countries of world
The PM recalled that the new strain is more infectious...
 114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And eight more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Third tough quarantine this year comes into force in Israel
Kindergartens, however, will continue to work, and classes in schools will not be interrupted yet…
 Abkhazia President tests positive for COVID-19
According to sanitary instructions...
 Putin decides to get vaccinated against COVID-19
As far as the President’s daughter and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos