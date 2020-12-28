114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 114 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 157,948 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,775 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 674 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 562, the total respective number so far is 139,675, and the number of people currently being treated is 14,824—which is a drop by 456 in one day.
And 1,413 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 585,057 such tests have been performed to date.