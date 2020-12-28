ARF-D member: Nikol Pashinyan is to blame for Armenia's defeat and losses, he can't organize snap elections

Nikol Pashinyan continues to insist on snap parliamentary elections, but the number one item on our political agenda is the resignation of the traitor. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Lilit Galstyan told reporters in the courtyard of the National Assembly of Armenia today.
“The Prime Minister who has yet to be held liable in court for treason has no moral or legal ground to hold snap elections in Armenia. A month ago, the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement stated that it is first necessary to save Armenia from the embarrassing losses and downfall and then create a political climate, an atmosphere of tolerance in order to stabilize the atmosphere of intolerance and organize elections. However, Nikol Pashinyan, who is the main person to blame for and is responsible for the split in society and our thousands of losses, can’t organize elections in Armenia,” Galstyan stated, adding that the primary objective of the Homeland Salvation Movement is to make Nikol Pashinyan resign, form an ad-hoc government and hold snap elections in the course of one year.