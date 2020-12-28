News
Armenia parliament majority leader: Demands for PM Pashinyan's resignation have lost their meaning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Demands for the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have lost their meaning. Lilit Makunts, the head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly, stated about this at Monday’s special session of parliament.

According to her, all those who want a change of power in the country should sit at the respective negotiating table as soon as possible and discuss when and how snap parliamentary elections should be held in Armenia. "If the opposition seeks a change of government, this is the legal way to achieve it," Makunts added.
Հայերեն and Русский
