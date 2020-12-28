News
Monday
December 28
News
Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability
Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

The agenda on bilateral and regional cooperation was discussed during the talk.

The interlocutors touched also upon regional security and stability issues. In this context, the prospects of cooperation to address new regional challenges were outlined.

In addition, Zarif extended Iran’s condolences on the casualties of the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and wished support to the Armenian people.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of further intensifying Armenian-Iranian interactions and dialogue, and reaffirmed their readiness to deepen close cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
