Armenian intellectuals launch Motherland-Diaspora Relations' Development Initiative

Our Motherland is in a state of crisis, and due to the recent events, Armenia-Diaspora relations are losing their vitality. The Motherland-Diaspora Relations' Development Initiative group—comprising several intellectuals— has noted this in a statement.
Being concerned about the existing Motherland-Diaspora relations, we, the intelligentsia and the public figures of the Diaspora and Armenia, come together to create a necessary platform for national solidarity, normalization of the unity atmosphere, and announce the establishment of the Motherland-Diaspora Relations' Development Initiative.
Our goal is:
- To contribute to the effective development of Motherland-Diaspora relations, its proper presentation on the social and political agenda of Armenia.
- To raise the existing problems in the sphere of Armenia-Diaspora cooperation, to come up with practical proposals, programs and mechanisms for their solution.
All those who share our concerns and are ready to support the realization of our goals are welcomed to join the Initiative,” the statement also reads in particular.