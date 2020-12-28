VISA international payment system recognized Ardshinbank as the largest issuer of its cards in Armenia

Ardshinbank was recognized by the VISA international payment system as the largest Issuer of its cards in Armenia and was awarded as the "Largest Visa Issuer in Armenia 2020."
The award ceremony was held at the Walk of Fame and was broadcasted online because of the epidemic.
By the end of 2020, the total number of cards issued by Ardshinbank exceeds 220,000, of which about 187,000 are premium and classic Visa cards.
Ardshinbank's payment card service infrastructure includes 63 service points, 138 ATMs, 711 retail terminals and more than 2000 self-service terminals throughout Armenia.