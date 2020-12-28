Armenia parliament majority member: Karabakh conflict is not resolved

Contrary to the claims of the president of Azerbaijan, Hovhannes Igityan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, says that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict is not resolved.

Speaking with reporters at the NA on Monday, the MP said: "In this political noise coming out of Armenia, we are losing very important messages to the international community. That is: do we think that Turkey’s factor can be considered constructive? I do not think so. If this statement of mine is considered acceptable to everyone, then we must send that message to the world with all political forces that by using its technology, NATO’s capabilities, Turkey has carried out ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, and now it continues to state that it has a constructive and peacekeeping role, with which I do not agree. Regardless of who will be the prime minister [of Armenia]—this one or the other—, one thing is clear that the unity of the nation around the prime minister does not work. There is no one person for the nation to say this one should be the prime minister, so we should find the theses that are considered united for our nation. ”

Also, Igityan listed one of those theses; for example, about the negative role of Turkey. "The point is that all the [political] parties of Armenia should raise this issue. Let them say, '[Armenia PM] Nikol [Pashinyan], leave [power]' three times, but once they say that Turkey must leave the format of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," Igityan said.