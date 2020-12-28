Armenia Investigative Committee chairman introduces his newly appointed deputy

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan today held a working consultation with the leadership and heads of structural subdivisions and introduced his newly appointed deputy Argishti Kyaramyan.
Grigoryan congratulated Kyaramyan on his appointment and wished him success, prolific work and successes.
“I’m certain that Kyaramyan will really help the Committee meet its objectives with his knowledge and experience,” Grigoryan said.
In his turn, Argishti Kyaramyan stated that it was an honor for him to return to the Investigative Committee, especially in a period that is very important for the country.