Criminal case opened into incident between Armenia ruling bloc MP, protesters

Police have launched a criminal case in connection with Monday's incident between Sisak Gabrielyan, a member of the majority My Step faction, and the protesters in front of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia—and under the Criminal Code article on hooliganism. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Police.
The police added that a respective investigation is underway and several people have been apprehended along the lines of this criminal case.
During Monday’s protest outside the NA building, a fight occurred between the demonstrators and Gabrielyan, the latter punched one of the picketers, and cursing was heard from both sides.