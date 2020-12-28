Turkey’s Cavusoglu says he and Russia’s Lavrov will discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday announced his intention to discuss with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the matter of security of Azerbaijan's borders, TASS reported.
"We will also discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia topic. The security of Azerbaijan's borders needs to be ensured within the framework of the means of international law. We are considering the steps that will need to be taken in this regard," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara.
The Russian Foreign Ministry had informed that on Tuesday, Cavusoglu will leave for Sochi, Russia, to take part in the eighth meeting of the Strategic Planning Joint Group of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council.