News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Microsoft preparing Windows 10 new version set to be released in 2021
Microsoft preparing Windows 10 new version set to be released in 2021
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The Windows 10X is now expected in Q2 2021. The new version of the operating system from Microsoft will receive significant changes, Gizmochina reported.

One of the most important features of Windows 10X will be Modern Standby mode. If now the computer needs some time to wake up from sleep mode, then with the new option, the system will be able to resume work instantly, by pressing the power button or opening the lid.

Windows 10X is the new version of Microsoft's operating system that targets dual-display devices and foldable gadgets. As they say in Redmond, the OS will be compatible with classic laptops.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alibaba founder Jack Ma's fortune falls by $ 3.6 billion per day
The Chinese billionaire set an anti-capital decline record on December 24...
 China launches antitrust investigation against Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group is the largest Chinese e-commerce company since 1999...
 New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones
The technology has replaced the old...
 Google and Facebook agree to team up against possible antitrust investigation
The publication provides an unedited version of the lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week...
 Bitcoin is trading at $ 24,000
Bitcoin accounts for 66.1% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Bitcoin price breaks third all-time record in a day
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos