Microsoft preparing Windows 10 new version set to be released in 2021

The Windows 10X is now expected in Q2 2021. The new version of the operating system from Microsoft will receive significant changes, Gizmochina reported.
One of the most important features of Windows 10X will be Modern Standby mode. If now the computer needs some time to wake up from sleep mode, then with the new option, the system will be able to resume work instantly, by pressing the power button or opening the lid.
Windows 10X is the new version of Microsoft's operating system that targets dual-display devices and foldable gadgets. As they say in Redmond, the OS will be compatible with classic laptops.