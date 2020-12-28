Erdogan is not sincere in his intention to mend ties with Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not sincere in his intention to establish bilateral relations with Israel, a senior Israeli diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post.
According to the source, Ankara cannot harbor Hamas terrorists and try to reconcile with Israel.
Earlier, Erdogan said that the Israeli government is not involved in reconciliation with Turkey.
The source said that Erdogan has a system of attempts to strengthen economic ties between Israel and Turkey while supporting Islamist extremists.