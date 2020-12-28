News
Opposition movement: Armenian police apprehend citizens near parliament, case launched against some of them
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

This morning, several citizens gathered near the entrance to the building of the National Assembly and formed a ‘wall of shame’ for the deputies of the My Step faction entering the building. Some citizens even greeted the deputies of the faction with eggs. This is stated in the press release issued by the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement.

“During the demonstration, deputy of the My Step faction Andranik Kocharyan swore at the demonstrators, and the latter threw eggs at his car.

Sisak Gabrielyan, another MP of the faction, got out of his car, swore at the demonstrators and started attacking them.

The police didn’t respond to the MPs’ behavior. Instead, they apprehended over three dozens of citizens, including President of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia Simon Simonyan and members of the Supreme Body Artsvik Minasyan and Hakob Matilyan.

Later, the activists were released, but a criminal case has been instituted against some of them,” the press release reads.
