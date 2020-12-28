News
Monday
December 28
Iran warns Israel
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Everyone knows what the Persian Gulf means for Iran and what policy Iran is pursuing with regard to its national interests and security, Mehr reported.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, noted such reports are based on assumptions by the media. 

Media reported that an Israeli submarine headed to the Persian Gulf to prepare for Iran's retaliatory measures in connection with the November assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
