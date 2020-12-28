Iran accuses 48 people of involvement in General Qasem Soleimani's assassination

Iran has accused 48 people of involvement in the assassination of the legendary General Qasem Soleimani, Mehr reported.
According to the head of the Supreme Council for Human Rights of the Iranian judicial system, Ali Bagheri-Kani, they have identified 48 suspects associated with his murder case.
Requests for information and documents were sent to countries that were somehow involved in this terrorist act.
Pointing to reports that the American base in Germany was part of the operation leading to the assassination, he called on Berlin to work with the Iranian judiciary to help clear up the ambiguity surrounding the case.
General Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 in an airstrike near Baghdad Airport. The order to kill him was given by US President Donald Trump.