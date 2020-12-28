News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.25/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.68 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 640.93 (up by AMD 3.86), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 709.16 (down by AMD 1.43), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.10 (up by AMD 0.15) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 433.69, AMD 31,542.89 and AMD 16,974.28, respectively.
Հայերեն and Русский
