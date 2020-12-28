Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Armenia Ambassador discuss regional issues

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan today met with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Shamkhani, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Iran.
The Ambassador provided his interlocutor with information about the situation created in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the developments in the region.
Shamkhani expressed the willingness of the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen the cooperation between the two countries during the difficult period for Armenia and reaffirmed Iran’s position on the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace.