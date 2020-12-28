News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Armenia Ambassador discuss regional issues
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Armenia Ambassador discuss regional issues
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Tumanyan today met with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Shamkhani, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Iran.

The Ambassador provided his interlocutor with information about the situation created in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the developments in the region.

Shamkhani expressed the willingness of the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen the cooperation between the two countries during the difficult period for Armenia and reaffirmed Iran’s position on the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Iran Ambassador
Attaching importance to the friendly and neighborly relations...
 Armenia, Iran FMs discuss regional security, stability
Ara Aivazian on Monday had a telephone conversation with Mohammad Javad Zarif…
 Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
During the meeting, the parties...
 Bright Armenia opposition party leader meets with Iran Ambassador
The Ambassador and I discussed...
 Armenia PM receives Iranian deputy FM
Araghchi also expressed condolences over...
 Subsequent political consultations held between Armenian and Iranian MFAs in Yerevan
During the consultations, the parties...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos