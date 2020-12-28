Azerbaijan shares fake reports on military operations in Artsakh, 1,111 bodies of fallen soldiers found, 28.12.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 28.12.2020:
- A number of Azerbaijani media outlets reported the disinformation on the resumption of fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military in the Hadrut region of Artsakh.
The Artsakh defense ministry issued a statement in this regard.
According to the statement, no one of the Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] defense army took part in any operation, and not a single shot was even fired by the Armenian side.
The statement issued by the defense ministry of Azerbaijan cannot be described as anything other than a propaganda provocation, the Armenian side noted.
The Armenian defense ministry reported that the Artsakh defense army strictly adheres to the ceasefire, that no Armenian military took part in any operation in the given sector, and, moreover, that no unusual incident was registered in connection with the Artsakh defense army units.
- The bodies of 1,111 fallen Armenian servicemen were found between November 13 and December 27.
Hunan Tadevosyan, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations representative told NEWS.am that currently, three teams are continuing search operations in the Hadrut area of Artsakh.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, WarGonzo reported citing sources close to the president's staff.
The conversation took place at the beginning of last week. The sides discussed the current situation in the region, security issues, as well as the political situation in Yerevan. The economic situation in Armenia was discussed separately. The conversation lasted about an hour.
- Armenian National Assembly (NA) special session initiated by the majority My Step faction has gotten underway in the parliament of Armenia.
Fifteen matters were on the agenda, one of which is My Step’s initiative on terminating the powers of Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction, as Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the NA.
The session was chaired by speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.
Meanwhile, there were protests near the parliament's building. Citizens were holding a demonstration to show the protest for the ruling bloc MPs.
Eight people have been apprehended in the protests.
- The Armenian couple got married at Dadivank Monastery.
The monastery is under Azerbaijani control, but the couple held a ceremony under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers.
Their friend Vladimir Grigoryan told NEWS.am that the groom had been fighting with the defense forces of the Martakert region since the first day of the war. His wife is from Askeran and was involved in activities in the rear during the war.
Overall, there were 70 people attending the wedding ceremony. Peacekeepers escorted the guests, and no incident took place at the monastery.