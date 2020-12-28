3 search and rescue teams of Karabakh not allowed to enter Hadrut

Three search and rescue teams of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) weren’t allowed to leave for Hadrut today. This is what Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Service for Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“All this time, the search and rescue teams have been in the range of the Shekher-Drakhtik villages of Martuni and Hadrut region where the search efforts are over. The Azerbaijanis said they can’t move forward, meaning the next region is Hadrut, and the Armenian side didn't enter. The three search and rescue teams are returning. They will enter Hadrut when there is an agreement and permission,” Hunan Tadevosyan said.