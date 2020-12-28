NGO head shows photo of Artsakh-Armenian's car damaged by Azerbaijanis

Head of “Henaket” Analytical Center NGO Tigran Abrahamyan posted the following on his Facebook page and added a photo of a car damaged on the Shosh-Karmir Shuka road:
“Azerbaijanis are moving freely through the Akna (Aghdam)-Stepanakert-Shushi, Karmir Shuka-Shosh-Shushi and Kashatagh region-Shushi roads with their vehicles.
True, they are mainly accompanied by the patrol groups of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, but in some cases, this doesn’t stop the Azerbaijanis from causing inconveniences for the Armenians of Artsakh in certain sectors of the road, to put it mildly.
Over the past few days, different videos have been posted on the Internet clearly showing the Azerbaijanis damaging cars with Armenian license plate numbers.
The photo on my Facebook post is a photo of an Armenian’s car damaged a few days ago on the Shosh-Karmir Shuka road.
Who is dealing with or who will deal with these issues? Is there an official in Armenia or Artsakh who will solve such issues with Russia?
When will the movements of the Azerbaijanis be regulated once and for all and where is it stated that they have to move on the highways of Artsakh?
Who will compensate the property and moral damages caused to the Armenians of Artsakh? How much longer do they have to tolerate the unpleasant presence of the Azerbaijanis?”