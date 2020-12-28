Armenian opposition party leader charged, signature to not leave chosen as pre-trial measure

The Division for Investigation of Heavy Crimes of the Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has brought a charge against leader of the opposition National Accord Party Aram Harutyunyan under the criminal case in regard to public calls for use of violence and publicly justifying and advocating violence, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Investigative Committee.
A video was posted on YouTube under the title “Nikol, you changed our textbooks and holidays” in which the leader of National Accord Party made prima facie calls to publicly justify violence.
Based on the sufficient evidence that has been obtained, Aram Harutyunyan is charged with making public calls for violence and publicly justifying or advocating violence, and a signature to not leave has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.
Preliminary investigation continues.