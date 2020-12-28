News
Russia and Turkey FMs are focused on establishment of Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Tomorrow Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu will be thoroughly discussing the issues on implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh that was signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9. As reported the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasis will be placed on the reduction of risks of military clashes and the provision of humanitarian aid to the sides.

“The establishment of a Russian-Turkish joint ceasefire monitoring center in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone will be in focus. We view the center as an element for support to settlement after the conflict. The goals of the center are to monitor the situation, particularly the collection, generalization and verification of data regarding ceasefire violations through unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Russian party is seriously concerned about the transfer of foreign mercenaries to the conflict zone,” the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
